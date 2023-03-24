Austin Dylan Winbush

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Austin Dylan Winbush, 23, of Capitol Heights, Maryland for first degree attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and wear, carry, and transport of a loaded handgun on person, stemming from a shooting on May 5, 2021, in Lexington Park, Maryland.

“Mr. Winbush was charged with these violent crimes nearly two years ago. With today’s verdict, the victim and our community has finally obtained justice. I want to thank the jury for its thoughtful deliberation and attention to this case and Corporal Christopher Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Southern Region, for the successful investigation.”

Chief of Major Crimes Jeff Maylor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Winbush will be held without bond pending sentencing.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.