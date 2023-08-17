Kerrigan Homers Late, Blue Crabs Fall Just Short

WALDORF, Md. – Instate rivals were meeting up at Regency Furniture Stadium for the middle matchup of the last series between the two clubs. The day before the Crabs were able to capture the opening game, the Crabs turned to Tony Dibrell to win the series a day early.

Spire City got out to an early lead against the Blue Crabs when Raudy Read cracked a ball over the left field wall for a solo shot. The next frame watched Chris Shaw clobber his first home run as a Ghost Hound, and his long ball led to three runs scoring. The Hounds built a four-run lead.

Braxton Lee put the Crabs on the board in the latter half of the third as he singled into center, plating Michael Baca. Leobaldo Cabrera got the run back with a single of his own, sending Luke Becker home.

The Blue Crabs got some offense in the fourth, Isaias Quiroz had a nine-pitch at-bat that eventually led to a line drive over the shortstop’s head for a run, and Baca got an RBI of his own with a groundball. After four innings, the Crabs were behind Spire City by two runs.

The Ghost Hounds doubled their lead in the seventh. Jose Marmolejos had a rising liner reach over the wall for his 21st home run, and Osvaldo Abreu had a sacrifice fly that allowed Kelly to trot in from third.

It was the bottom of the ninth, and the Crabs needed some clutch hitting to claw their way back into the game with Spire City. Jack Sundberg and Khalil Lee got free passes from Dovydas Neverauskas, and following Lee was Jimmy Kerrigan. Kerrigan squared it up on the third pitch he saw and had it fly out of the stadium for his first home run at home as a Crab; it was a one-run game.

Alex Crosby would pick up another hit following Kerrigan; he represented the tying run, but he never moved into scoring position, and the Blue Crabs fell just short of another comeback; the final tally was 7-6.

The final series between the two teams ends Thursday; Ian Kahaloa is climbing the hill for Southern Maryland. The first pitch is at 6:35 PM, Beer and Wings Thursday at the ballpark. Tickets can be bought by clicking the link; the gates will open an hour before the first pitch.