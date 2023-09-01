Kerrigan’s Big Night Leads Blue Crabs To Series Victory

WALDORF, Md. – On Thursday night, the Blue Crabs and the Rockers closed out their midweek series with two veteran pitchers, Daryl Thompson and Mickey Jannis, going up against one another. The series was evened out after the first two games, and the Blue Crabs were coming off a 9-1 win and trying to win the series.

With Shed Long at third, Ben Aklinski singled into left field to drive in the game’s first run. In the bottom of the second, Mike Martinez fired the ball into Khalil Lee’s leg while sprinting for third; the ball then landed in the dugout to allow Lee to score and tie the game at one apiece.

The Crabs and Rockers then traded runs for the game to remain tied. With Jannis still pitching, Jimmy Kerrigan swatted a three-run home run that flew over the left-center field wall, and the Crabs were leading High Point again. Three doubles in the top of the seventh cut the lead to just one.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jimmy Kerrigan was at the plate again, and he connected with another pitch and had it fly out of the park again for his second of the game. The home run led to two runs for the Crabs, and Kerrigan set a new team-high in RBIs in a game with a half dozen.

Bruce Rondón locked down the game for his eighth save of the year, and the Crabs won the series finale with a final tally of 7-4. Daryl Thompson picked up his 96th win as a Blue Crab after going 6.2 innings and striking out six.

The Blue Crabs are still in second place in the ALPB North Division, as their second-half record improved to 26-21. With just 16 games left, the Crabs will go on the road to Gastonia for a four-game Labor Day Weekend series with the Honey Hunters. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and a live stream will be provided on FloBaseball.