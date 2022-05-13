La Plata Police Department's Dedication To Excellence

LA PLATA, Md. – Yesterday evening Sergeant Ricky Fields graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (LEEDS).

Photo: L to R: Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (LEEDS Host Agency, Sgt. Rick Fields, and FBI Special Agent In-Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski (Baltimore Field Office).

Established in 1995, the Greater Chesapeake LEEDS is considered a Regional Command College through the FBI.

The Seminar is designed to assist in the development of law enforcement executives and top management personnel.

LEEDS provides an educational program geared towards today’s demands and tomorrow’s needs. Social, economic, legal, political, pragmatic and technological conditions continually reconstruct the framework within which law enforcement executives make decisions.

LEEDS will enhance the knowledge of the law enforcement executive in this constantly growing and complex profession.

Topics included in this year’s program are as follows:

• Leadership/Executive Management

• Media Relations

• Federal and Local Legal Issues

• Ethics

• Suicide Awareness

Other La Plata Police Department personnel who have graduated from LEEDS include Chief Carl Schinner, Lieutenants Michael Payne and Robert Bagley, as well as Sergeants Jason Posey, Matthew Norris, Glen Plater, and Philip Thompson.