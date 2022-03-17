LA PLATA, Md. — The La Plata Police Department recently posted about a burglary that took place at an occupied residence on social media. The post reads:

“On March 16, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Lelia Court for the report of a burglary in progress. Responding units were provided a description of the individual involved. Upon arriving in the area, patrol officers observed an individual matching the description and detained him.

Investigation found the suspect entered the residence through a rear door to the home. Upon entering the residence, an occupant verbally challenged the suspect. The suspect then fled the residence through the front door and was apprehended by responding officers.

Officers arrested Tommie Moreland, 58-years old, who has no fixed address. Burglary of an occupied residence is an unusual occurrence in La Plata, especially the entry into a dwelling during the overnight hours. La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner noted, he is “thankful officers were able to quickly locate and take the involved individual into custody.”