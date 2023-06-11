Nolan B. Woodland

LA PLATA, Md. – The following is the information for the viewing and funeral for former member Noland B. Woodland. Noland joined the department on July 27, 1970 and was a member until February 1, 1992. He was a dedicated member for 21 years and was active for 9 of those years. He was always proud of Co. 1.

Noland was also a former police officer with the Town of La Plata Police and was a K-9 officer for many years with the Charles County Sheriff’s office in which he retired from with a long and distinguished career.

His funeral information will be as follows:

Viewing La Plata Fire Station

Wednesday, June 14th 1400 hrs. -1600 hrs. and 1800 hrs. – 2000 hrs. Firemen’s Prayers at 1900 hrs.

Funeral – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Thursday, June 15th 1100 hrs.

There will be a brief CCSO Honor Guard honors and time with the family at the La Plata Fire Station at 0845 hrs. Then the procession from La Plata Fire Station at 0930 to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret.

Interment – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Pomfret. 1200 hrs.