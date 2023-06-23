Edward L. Sanders Jr.

LA PLATA, Md. – Mr. Sanders was a very dedicated, longtime member of company 1. He was a Life Member. He served as the department Secretary for many years in which his excellent record keeping of company business and events lead to the vast amount of historical information of the department we have today.

In 1959 He was instrumental as part of a five person building committee for the former station located on Charles Street. He served on various apparatus committees over the years, to include the 1962 Mack/Young (E-12) pumper. In 1963, he was very instrumental as the committee chairman with the design and building of a new tanker with a “state of the art” quick dump valve. This tanker was built by the committee at a minimum cost. Once the new tanker was placed in service the same committee performed an “in-house” refurbishment to the 1947 Mack pumper. In the late 1970’s he was the lead member of the committee that restored the antique Seagrave pumper that is still used for parades and musters today.

He was extremely knowledgeable and could fix, repair and restore about anything. In the later years as he was not active but he could still be called on to make repairs to the house siren on the roof of the Charles Street station until it was taken out of service when the department moved to Washington Ave. His work throughout the years was most certainly a major contribution to get the department where it is today.

His funeral information will be as follows:

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29th from 0900-1000 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (205 St Mary’s Ave. La Plata, Md.), followed by a Catholic mass, and repass in the basement church hall. Interment will be private.

At this time there are no fire department prayer services planned.