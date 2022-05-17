HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — A funeral procession for Calvert County Deputy Jeff Elliott will travel from Huntingtown to Port Republic on Wednesday May 18, at approximately noon. Expect delays in the area at that time.

Earlier last week, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mourned the passing of Elliott on social media, posting the following message:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy First Class Jeff Elliott, who passed away May 11, 2022, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

DFC J. Elliott was a 29-year veteran of the agency and was most recently assigned to the Administrative and Judicial Services Bureau as a contract court security deputy.

Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. May he Rest In Peace. Service Info Below:

Viewing

Rausch Funeral Home

4405 Broome’s Island Road, Port Republic, MD

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm

Funeral Service

Life Church 35 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:00 am”

