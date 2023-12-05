Laurel Resident Hosting 100th Birthday Celebration On Dec. 9

Credit: Christina Amihere

LAUREL, Md. – Laurel elder Joseph E. Coffie will be hosting his centennial celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 15421 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. The event is an all-white affair.

Some of the health tips he advises are to live a genuine life and treat people right.

“He takes care of himself 100%, eats healthy and only takes blood pressure medication,” said his granddaughter Christina Amihere. “My grandfather’s unwavering prayers and words of encouragement have been a guiding light in our lives. His steadfast presence, faith, and inspirational words have profoundly influenced our family, leaving a lasting sense of strength, hope, and faith in us all.”

