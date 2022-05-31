ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On June 1, a law aimed at stopping the sale and purchase of ghost guns will go into effect in Maryland.

For those of you who might not know a ghost gun is a firearm that has no serial number, this means that they are essentially untraceable or cannot be tracked.

They are typically sold in kits and require self-assembly to use. They are often sold online and piece by piece.

But the larger problem for law enforcement has been how they cannot be traced when a crime has been committed.

Due to this fact, they are often favored by gun traffickers, minors, domestic abusers, and other prohibited individuals.

Examples include back in June 2013, when a man bought a ghost gun kit and built an AR-15 after failing a background check and shot and killed five people in California. Another example came in February of this year when a man used an AR-15 that was later classified as a ghost gun to kill his ex-wife, her boyfriend, and himself in Kansas.

Supporters of the law, such as Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, believe that this bill will help to prevent and solve more gun-related crimes.

In a statement back in April, Frosh stated, “Not only are these weapons dangerous, these unserialized, untraceable firearms hinder law enforcement’s efforts to solve gun crimes…Our law banning ghost guns in Maryland will save lives.”

Not everyone is a fan of the ban, however. Many feel as though such a law infringes on the Second Amendment. Individuals such as Mark Pennak, who testified against the bill, believe that it will turn law-abiding citizens who have been building guns for years into criminals.

“They may have held those guns for decades, and they’ve all of a sudden, they’ve become criminals – that’s a major due process problem,” Pennak said.

This law is being allowed to go into effect without the signature of Governor Larry Hogan, who is hoping that Maryland lawmakers will next focus on passing his proposed Violent Firearms Offender Act.

“At the very least, I ask you to give the victims and their families a vote, so that legislators can explain to their constituents where they stand on this issue”, Hogan wrote in a letter to the Maryland General Assembly.

The bill is set to work in two phases. Phase one will outlaw the buying and selling of ghost guns on June 1, 2022. Phase two will completely ban ownership of them on March 1, 2023.

Those found to violate the law could face anywhere from a $10,000 fine to up to five years in prison.

Those interested in reading Governor Hogan’s letter addressing the Maryland General Assembly regarding the bill can find it at https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/letterstogenassembly-1.pdf.

