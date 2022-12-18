Jheanelle Wilkins

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair.

Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators.

“With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a distinguishable impact on our state and transform the lives of Black Marylanders has never been greater,” said Chair Wilkins. “I’m honored to lead the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland as we work together to move our state forward.”

The Silver Spring resident has been a state delegate since January 2017. Wilkins has served in the House of Delegates for six years, representing District 20 in Montgomery County.

She has played a vital role in expanding voting rights in the state as chair of the Election Law Subcommittee, including leading mail-in ballot expansion and legislation to increase early voting sites.

She has served nine years on the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. She also serves as the director of state and local government affairs.

In the LBCMD, Wilkins was the first vice chair and parliamentarian. She also led the caucus’s 2020 census and redistricting efforts as the chair of the Redistricting Committee from 2020-2021.

Delegate Darryl Barnes announced his intent to resign from the chairman position in September 2022, which was effective Dec. 5, 2022. Members will vote for the full executive committee leadership team in early January 2023.

