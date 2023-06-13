LEONARDTOWN, Md.—2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Leonardtown receiving its designation as an Arts & Entertainment District, a special designation given to unique Towns/Cities with a high concentration of arts and activities that serve as an anchor attraction for these unique destinations. The Town holds the honor of being the only A&E District in Southern Maryland.

As a key component of the designation program, Arts & Entertainment Districts have to reapply to renew their designations every 10 years, showing that they continue to be a vital destination for dynamic arts and entertainment. Leonardtown was proud to host the A&E Review Committee in January for a presentation and private tour of the exciting artwork that can be found around Town, including the vibrant murals that were created by local artists in LTown Alley; the diverse collection of galleries and art related businesses that call Leonardtown home, and a review of the thrilling events that have taken place over the years including the Alice in Leonardtown Celebration (held in honor of the Alice in Leonardtown mural created on Park Avenue by artists Dan Ropp and Tom Rogers), the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival and Christmas on the Square just to name a few.

In the redesignation award letter sent on behalf of Governor Wes Moore, Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary, Kevin Anderson, recognized the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining an A&E Designation, and wished Leonardtown continued success as an Arts & Entertainment District, “I realize that redesignation is the culmination of the many years of work as well as the dedicated effort of the district management and many devoted community members. Please accept my continued wishes for success in fostering economic development through the arts in the Town of Leonardtown.”

In September, Leonardtown will celebrate the redesignation and mark this special anniversary with a series of exciting events and happenings throughout the entire month of September including concerts, art shows, sidewalk art and plein air events and much more!

Leonardtown is honored to continue to be recognized as a vital community where artists and art related businesses can thrive and succeed.

To learn more about Arts & Entertainment in Leonardtown please visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE, and learn what makes Leonardtown a Most Exceptional Place.