Lt. Jacob Schmidt

Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Murtha, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO, Ca. – Lt. Jacob Schmidt, a native of Leonardtown, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 located in San Diego, California.

Schmidt joined the Navy nine years ago.

“Having a father who flew in the Navy and a desire to make a difference led me to follow in his footsteps and join the Navy,” said Schmidt.

Growing up in Leonardtown, Schmidt attended Leonardtown High School and graduated in 2010. Today, Schmidt uses the same skills and values learned in Leonardtown to succeed in the military.

“Hard work and being humble and kind to people from all different walks of life were taught to me as a child,” said Schmidt. “Working in the Navy, I have used these skills serving with a diverse population of people of all different backgrounds to work together and get the job done.”

These lessons have helped Schmidt while serving in the Navy.

VRM aircraft are the Navy’s version of the U.S. Marines’ V-22 Osprey. They are designed to replace the C-2A Greyhound, which have provided logistical support to aircraft carriers for four decades.

VRM aircraft are vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft, which have an increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, increased survivability and enhanced communications compared to the C-2A Greyhound.

According to Navy officials, the mission of VRMs is to provide timely, persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group lethality, anywhere in the world.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Schmidt is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy provides safety and security, while also projecting power both here at home and abroad around the world,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“While serving in my nine years, I have deployed three times to the Middle East as an MH-53E helicopter pilot and now I am able to fly and am one the first Mission Commanders of the CMV-22B Osprey,” said Schmidt.”I am fully responsible for the aircraft and everything that goes on with it, and the crew that work aboard it.”

As Schmidt and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“When I think of a sailor, I think of a team player who has grit,” added Schmidt.