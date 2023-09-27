Justin Ray King, Robin Danielle Brickman, Janice Cornelia Broome, and Joseph Aloysious Broome

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 21, 2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia was observed in plain view.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Robin Danielle Brickman, 26 of Leonardtown, MD, Joseph Aloysious Broome, 59 of Leonardtown, MD, Janice Cornelia Broome, 59 of Leonardtown, MD, and Justin Ray King, 41 of Hollywood, MD.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Heroin, additional suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Oxycodone, and suspected Amphetamine.

All occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Brickman was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. Joseph Broome was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Janice

Broome was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. King was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.