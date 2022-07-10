Letter To The Editor: Former Commissioner Dan Raley Endorses Doug Gansler For Governor

Dan Raley and Doug Gansler

I am endorsing Doug Gansler for Governor — And I am asking you to join me.

Doug Gansler is a candidate for the Governor of Maryland. I have known Doug for over 10 years. I am endorsing Doug for Governor and asking you to join me.

I’ve had the honor to serve St. Mary’s County for 12 years as County Commissioner. I am a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County who wants our county to grow in a well planned fiscally conservative manner. I feel, with Doug as governor, the county will grow and prosper.

First, Doug loves St. Mary’s County. His family owned the old Dorsey home on Medley’s Neck years ago, and his love of our county has only grown with time. He visits often and truly takes the time to find out what is happening in our community – whether it is while buying stuffed ham or fried chicken at the Chaptico Market, enjoying a plate of his favorite wings at Leonardtown’s Olde Town Pub. We need a Governor who understands the opportunities and challenges facing St. Mary’s County, and who can be counted on to pick up the phone when we need help.

Second, Doug’s priorities are right for Maryland. He knows we cannot build a stronger economy and attract good-paying jobs if our residents and small business owners don’t feel safe. Doug appreciates the importance of a strong, results-oriented education system to the success of our increasingly high-tech economy. Doug knows how vital Pax River is to our economy and to the State’s economy as well. To learn more about the policies that Doug will pursue as Governor, please visit www.douggansler.com.

Finally, Doug is the Democrat who I know can win the general election in November. I believe his blend of homegrown Maryland values, governing experience and pragmatic vision for our future is precisely what people are looking for in these times of deep uncertainty and it’s why the state of Maryland and St. Mary’s County will benefit with Doug as Governor. Many of the county’s leadership, past and present, support Doug for governor. Let’s join together to elect him governor of our great state. Early voting has started, Election Day is July 19th. Please go our and cast your vote for Doug Gansler. I look forward to working together to help elected Doug Gansler Governor.

Sincerely,

Dan Raley

Former County Commissioner