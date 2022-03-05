LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The following letter was sent to TheBayNet.com by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. Crosby is a former member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and a retired history teacher.

As a retired history teacher and patriotic American, it is my strong belief that individuals have the right to select their own leaders.

I have been watching the armed conflict between the Ukraine and Russia. Russia is the aggressor. Without any provocation, Russia, led by dictator President Vladimir Putin attacked the Ukraine, a democratic republic led by President Volodmyr Zelenskyy.

Whether called Tsarist Russia, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, or the Russian Federation, Russia is and was a dictatorship.

Each entity covered vast swaths of land which differed in size through the decades. This brings me to the conflict in the Ukraine.

Dictator Putin’s objective is to return Russia to its power and immense size under the Russian Empire.

The democratic republic of the Ukraine was once part of the Russian Empire. Along the way, among other countries, he wants Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and others.

The last dictator who wanted Lebensraum, living space, was the cruel dictator, Adolf Hitler. Remember, “Those who do not learn their history are condemned to repeat it.” Let’s not allow that, but ban together as a free people, and stop it. May God Bless America.