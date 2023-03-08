Lexington Park Attorney Sue Ann Armitage Named To Power List Of Maryland Attorneys

Sue Ann Armitage

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Lexington Park attorney Sue Ann Armitage has been named to The Daily Record’s Power List of family law attorneys. Armitage was one of only twenty-five lawyers statewide chosen for this accolade.

She has practiced law in Lexington Park for thirty years.

The honor is bestowed upon “the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields.” Recipients in the legal category are recognized as “the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.”

Armitage grew up in St. Mary’s County and attended schools here. She founded her law firm in 1992 in Lexington Park and has extensive community involvement, including serving on the Boards of Directors for St. Mary’s Ryken High School, the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, and Bay Montessori School.

Armitage has also received the Maryland Bar Association’s Pro Bono Service Award and was named a Leader in Law in 2021.

She was selected for the Power List honor by the Editorial Leadership Team of The Daily Record, a Baltimore-based publication focused on business, law and government.