Lexington Park COPs Unit Assists In Child Support Sweep

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Child Support Enforcement Unit in conjunction with the Lexington Park COPs Unit conducted a warrant sweep in the Lexington Park area for those wanted for child support.

Two child support warrants were served, one criminal warrant was served and two individuals were served with legal paperwork pertaining to their child support obligations.

No matter what aspect of law enforcement a sheriff’s deputy is part of, officers know that citizens are one of the best sources of information. If you know the whereabouts of a person wanted on an open warrant, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or you can contact a member of the Lexington Park COPs Unit at copsunit@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Child support warrants were served on:

Katherine Jasmine Diaz, age 22 of Lexington Park

Katherine Jasmine Diaz

Angela Gail Dockett, age 47 of Lexington Park

Angela Gail Dockett

Khari Keenan Hines, age 24 of Lexington Park (criminal warrant through Maryland State Police)