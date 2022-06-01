LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Every year, the Rotary Club of Lexington Park (RCLP) provides a grant to help the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Food Pantry operate.

Part of their mission is to help with home and food security, so the food pantry typically uses their annual grants to provide rent assistance and to purchase food and material needs for clients in need.

This past year was unique in that they were able to use the grant to help several families bridge a financial gap, and thus maintain their residences longer than they otherwise could have.

They issued the following message as a thank you for helping them achieve their goals:

“A big thanks to the Rotary Club of Lexington Park (RCLP) for their generous grant to the food pantry this past year!

The pantry was able to use the grant to help two local families overcome a major financial crisis that was caused from losing jobs.

In both cases the families were issued eviction notices, but the food pantry was able to use the grant money to cover their overdue rent, thus allowing both families to remain in their current residence and move forward with being financially secure.

On behalf of the two families that were assisted, we wish to offer our thanks to the Rotary Club for making this possible!”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com