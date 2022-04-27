Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Ghost Gun

Terrell Anthony Duckett

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On April 26, 2022, at 3:06 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported man with a gun observed near a business. Deputies arrived on scene and the individual fled into the woods, behind the business.

A perimeter was established, and the individual was located in the woods and observed by deputies to be armed with a handgun. The individual, later identified as Terrell Anthony Duckett, age 26 of Lexington Park, was ordered to drop the weapon and he complied. A loaded handgun was recovered with no make, model, or serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

Duckett was wearing a backpack when he was taken into custody and located in the backpack were an additional 76 rounds of ammunition.

Duckett was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Duckett was charged with the following:

Firearm-Possession with Felony Conviction

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Duckett was also served an outstanding theft warrant. When Duckett arrived at the detention center, suspected marijuana was located on his person and he was subsequently charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.

Duckett remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status. A “ghost gun” is a privately made firearm without a commercially applied serial number, rendering the weapon untraceable.

