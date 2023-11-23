Light Up La Plata: Christmas Lights Contest

LA PLATA, Md. – Let’s get into the holiday spirit and light up La Plata! Register your house or business by December 5th for the Town of La Plata’s Christmas Lights Contest.

Registration is open to all residents and businesses/organizations with the Town of La Plata limits.

Light Up La Plata Registration Form

Categories: Business/Organization

Residential—Classic Holiday

Residential—Best Inflatables

Residential—Best Light Show

Condos/Apartments – decorate windows, door or balcony that is viewable from the street

Online voting will be open from December 11th through December 17th on this page. Winners will be announced by December 19th.