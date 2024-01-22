Liszt And Howell Record Double-Doubles As Women's Basketball Fall To Penn State Abington

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (11-7) hosted the Penn State Abington Nittany Lions (7-12) in a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks fell, 70-57.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s led 18-14 after the first quarter of play. Six different Seahawks recorded a basket in the opening 10 minutes including six first quarter points from Stephanie Howell. The Seahawks led by as much as eight in the opening period, but the Nittany Lions scored four straight points to end the quarter.
- Unfortunately for St. Mary’s, the second quarter proved to be a struggle offensively. The Seahawks were outscored 17-8 in the quarter. Olivia Liszt and Sam Blaylock each contributed a three pointer. Liszt also added a jump shot to her tally. St. Mary’s trailed by five going into halftime.
- The Seahawks began the second half on a 10-2 run and re-took the lead half way through the third quarter. Olivia Liszt continued to be a scoring force for St. Mary’s and found success in a variety of different spots on the court. The Nittany Lions wouldn’t let up and retook their lead going into the fourth quarter, going up by four.
- The Nittany Lions scored the first four points of the final quarter and extended their lead to eight. The Seahawks would respond with points from Stephanie Howell, Amira Whitaker, and Marley Saunders to keep them within striking distance. Despite the strong effort from the Seahawks, Abington started to pull away with an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 16. Melanie Aguilar and Olivia Liszt would score down the stretch for St. Mary’s, but it would not be enough to overcome the deficit.
Inside the Box Score
- Olivia Liszt scored a team high 17 points, going 3-6 from behind the three point line. Liszt also contributed 11 rebounds for a double double.
- Stephanie Howell also picked up a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
.Up Next
- Jan. 23 | 6:00PM | vs. Trinity Washington | Washington, DC
