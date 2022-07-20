LIVE: Charles County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Charles County!

Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage DuVal Cubero Republican 27 92 NR 119 2.95% Vanessa Marie Hoffman Republican 51 264 NR 315 7.80% Toni Jarboe-Duley Republican 41 160 NR 201 4.98% Michael S. Lemon Republican 32 132 NR 164 4.06% Chris Palombi Republican 690 2,226 NR 2,916 72.18% Patrick Lucky Stevens Republican 39 114 NR 153 3.79% Tannis Villanova Republican 49 123 NR 172 4.26%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steny Hoyer Democratic 2,738 5,350 NR 8,088 63.72% Keith Washington Democratic 355 848 NR 1,203 9.48% McKayla Wilkes Democratic 868 2,534 NR 3,402 26.80%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Al Larsen Republican 68 235 NR 303 57.06% Kenneth B. Lee Republican 58 170 NR 228 42.94%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rou Etienne Democratic 67 170 NR 237 11.77% Michael A. Jackson Democratic 571 1,205 NR 1,776 88.23%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michelle M. Talkington Republican 713 2,202 NR 2,915 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Arthur Carr Ellis Democratic 2,162 4,666 NR 6,828 66.99% Vontasha R. Simms Democratic 993 2,372 NR 3,365 33.01%

House of Delegates

District 27A

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Kevin M. Harris Democratic 370 802 NR 1,172 57.59% Susie Proctor Democratic 278 585 NR 863 42.41%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage James Ashburn Republican 667 2,122 NR 2,789 38.83% Marquita Bushrod Republican 564 1,730 NR 2,294 31.94% Tyrone R. Hall Republican 520 1,579 NR 2,099 29.23%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Buddy Bowling, Jr. Democratic 839 2,041 NR 2,880 10.50% Debra Davis Democratic 2,127 4,426 NR 6,553 23.88% Edward Holland Democratic 713 1,492 NR 2,205 8.04% Edith J. Patterson Democratic 2,250 4,623 NR 6,873 25.05% Cornell T. Posey Democratic 510 1,374 NR 1,884 6.87% C. T. Wilson Democratic 2,358 4,687 NR 7,045 25.67%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Monise Alexis Brown 293 954 NR 1,247 32.18% Adrienne Davis 177 632 NR 809 20.88% Sarah Freeman Proctor 443 1,376 NR 1,819 46.94%

Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Monise Alexis Brown 2,576 5,695 NR 8,271 66.94% Adrienne Davis 977 1,768 NR 2,745 22.22% Sarah Freeman Proctor 332 1,008 NR 1,340 10.84%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Joe Crawford Republican 787 2,567 NR 3,354 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Reuben B. Collins, II Democratic 2,266 4,606 NR 6,872 54.85% Latina “Tina” Wilson Democratic 1,655 4,001 NR 5,656 45.15%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Paul Genevie Republican 821 2,583 NR 3,404 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Gilbert BJ Bowling Democratic 1,344 3,180 NR 4,524 36.54% Richard E. Cook Democratic 953 2,300 NR 3,253 26.27% Ian Herd Democratic 169 475 NR 644 5.20% Matt Nolan Wills Democratic 1,421 2,539 NR 3,960 31.98%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Alexandra Rak Republican 792 2,487 NR 3,279 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Thomasina “Sina” Coates Democratic 2,664 6,035 NR 8,699 71.51% Ongisa Mckenzie Democratic 513 1,017 NR 1,530 12.58% Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan Democratic 616 1,319 NR 1,935 15.91%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Norris H. Hanes Republican 748 2,410 NR 3,158 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Carlos Childs Democratic 867 2,145 NR 3,012 24.75% Linda Dade Democratic 562 1,459 NR 2,021 16.61% Amanda Stewart Democratic 2,368 4,767 NR 7,135 58.64%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Stacey A. Lehn Republican 780 2,489 NR 3,269 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Ralph E. Patterson, II Democratic 2,071 4,533 NR 6,604 52.83% Bobby Rucci Democratic 1,847 4,049 NR 5,896 47.17%

State’s Attorney

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Anthony “Tony” Covington Democratic 3,534 7,843 NR 11,377 100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Henry Thompson Republican 764 2,433 NR 3,197 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Tonya Henderson Democratic 937 2,580 NR 3,517 29.45% Joseph W. Mank Democratic 128 267 NR 395 3.31% Robin C. Rutledge Democratic 824 1,321 NR 2,145 17.96% Lisa E. Yates Democratic 1,865 4,020 NR 5,885 49.28%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Jim Crawford Republican 763 2,486 NR 3,249 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Loraine Davies Hennessy Democratic 2,909 6,183 NR 9,092 75.84% David Quintin Thomas Democratic 854 2,042 NR 2,896 24.16%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Darlene M. Breck Democratic 2,467 5,231 NR 7,698 27.10% Reginald Kearney Democratic 1,600 2,860 NR 4,460 15.70% Peter Murphy Democratic 1,689 3,711 NR 5,400 19.01% Donta Varney Democratic 1,259 2,941 NR 4,200 14.79% Russell Yates Democratic 2,170 4,478 NR 6,648 23.40%

Sheriff

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Troy Berry Democratic 3,254 6,826 NR 10,080 79.99% Derek L. Larsen Democratic 689 1,832 NR 2,521 20.01%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage James Ashburn Republican 654 1,984 NR 2,638 12.04% Marquita Bushrod Republican 487 1,369 NR 1,856 8.47% Jim Crawford Republican 608 2,019 NR 2,627 11.99% Joe Crawford Republican 588 1,878 NR 2,466 11.26% Daniel P. Creighton Republican 508 1,607 NR 2,115 9.66% Brian S. Frayer Republican 468 1,448 NR 1,916 8.75% Zalee Harris Republican 387 1,130 NR 1,517 6.93% Bernadette Smith Republican 579 1,644 NR 2,223 10.15% Michelle M. Talkington Republican 614 1,794 NR 2,408 10.99% Henry Thompson Republican 535 1,601 NR 2,136 9.75%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 16

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Abena Affum-McAllister (Female) Democratic 1,845 4,081 NR 5,926 4.82% Virginia Benedict (Female) Democratic 1,986 4,235 NR 6,221 5.07% Juwan M. Blocker (Male) Democratic 1,688 3,967 NR 5,655 4.60% Julie Brooks (Female) Democratic 1,506 3,048 NR 4,554 3.71% Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female) Democratic 2,212 4,890 NR 7,102 5.78% Carlos Childs (Male) Democratic 2,155 4,229 NR 6,384 5.20% Melissa Davis (Female) Democratic 1,926 3,989 NR 5,915 4.82% Marie L. Duffield (Female) Democratic 1,295 3,055 NR 4,350 3.54% Jason I. Henry (Male) Democratic 1,694 3,827 NR 5,521 4.50% Edward Holland (Male) Democratic 1,706 3,863 NR 5,569 4.53% Joyce M. Little (Female) Democratic 1,948 4,252 NR 6,200 5.05% Derrick L. Lockhart (Male) Democratic 1,796 3,988 NR 5,784 4.71% Lauretta M. Miles (Female) Democratic 1,732 3,884 NR 5,616 4.57% Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male) Democratic 2,523 5,294 NR 7,817 6.36% Lenny Proctor (Male) Democratic 1,702 3,676 NR 5,378 4.38% Aqsa Siddique (Female) Democratic 1,125 2,820 NR 3,945 3.21% Vontasha R. Simms (Female) Democratic 1,860 4,083 NR 5,943 4.84% Alvin Stewart (Male) Democratic 1,961 3,887 NR 5,848 4.76% Donta Varney (Male) Democratic 1,266 2,709 NR 3,975 3.24% McKayla Wilkes (Female) Democratic 2,333 5,486 NR 7,819 6.37% Russell Yates (Male) Democratic 2,343 4,957 NR 7,300 5.94%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael “Mike” Lukas 1,633 4,120 NR 5,753 35.09% Shawna Mayon Marks 778 1,864 NR 2,642 16.11% Letonya Smalls 820 2,273 NR 3,093 18.86% Bernadette Smith 928 2,200 NR 3,128 19.08% Chino Walters 607 1,174 NR 1,781 10.86%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Zach Ball 269 699 NR 968 13.21% Cindy Coulby 388 1,095 NR 1,483 20.24% David Hancock 788 2,090 NR 2,878 39.28% Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr. 297 762 NR 1,059 14.45% Samichie Thomas 332 607 NR 939 12.82%

District 2

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Julie Brown 486 1,241 NR 1,727 24.49% Jason I. Henry 460 1,007 NR 1,467 20.81% Olivia D. Rollamas 202 650 NR 852 12.08% Jamila Smith 427 971 NR 1,398 19.83% Brenda L. Thomas 476 1,131 NR 1,607 22.79%

District 3

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)