LIVE: Charles County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Charles County!
Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.
Click the links below for other counties.
–>LIVE: St. Mary’s County Election Results <–
–>LIVE: Calvert County Election Results <–
Representative in Congress
District 5
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|DuVal Cubero
|Republican
|27
|92
|NR
|119
|2.95%
|Vanessa Marie Hoffman
|Republican
|51
|264
|NR
|315
|7.80%
|Toni Jarboe-Duley
|Republican
|41
|160
|NR
|201
|4.98%
|Michael S. Lemon
|Republican
|32
|132
|NR
|164
|4.06%
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|690
|2,226
|NR
|2,916
|72.18%
|Patrick Lucky Stevens
|Republican
|39
|114
|NR
|153
|3.79%
|Tannis Villanova
|Republican
|49
|123
|NR
|172
|4.26%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Steny Hoyer
|Democratic
|2,738
|5,350
|NR
|8,088
|63.72%
|Keith Washington
|Democratic
|355
|848
|NR
|1,203
|9.48%
|McKayla Wilkes
|Democratic
|868
|2,534
|NR
|3,402
|26.80%
State Senator
District 27
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Al Larsen
|Republican
|68
|235
|NR
|303
|57.06%
|Kenneth B. Lee
|Republican
|58
|170
|NR
|228
|42.94%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Rou Etienne
|Democratic
|67
|170
|NR
|237
|11.77%
|Michael A. Jackson
|Democratic
|571
|1,205
|NR
|1,776
|88.23%
District 28
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Michelle M. Talkington
|Republican
|713
|2,202
|NR
|2,915
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Arthur Carr Ellis
|Democratic
|2,162
|4,666
|NR
|6,828
|66.99%
|Vontasha R. Simms
|Democratic
|993
|2,372
|NR
|3,365
|33.01%
House of Delegates
District 27A
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Kevin M. Harris
|Democratic
|370
|802
|NR
|1,172
|57.59%
|Susie Proctor
|Democratic
|278
|585
|NR
|863
|42.41%
District 28
Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3
(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|James Ashburn
|Republican
|667
|2,122
|NR
|2,789
|38.83%
|Marquita Bushrod
|Republican
|564
|1,730
|NR
|2,294
|31.94%
|Tyrone R. Hall
|Republican
|520
|1,579
|NR
|2,099
|29.23%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3
(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Buddy Bowling, Jr.
|Democratic
|839
|2,041
|NR
|2,880
|10.50%
|Debra Davis
|Democratic
|2,127
|4,426
|NR
|6,553
|23.88%
|Edward Holland
|Democratic
|713
|1,492
|NR
|2,205
|8.04%
|Edith J. Patterson
|Democratic
|2,250
|4,623
|NR
|6,873
|25.05%
|Cornell T. Posey
|Democratic
|510
|1,374
|NR
|1,884
|6.87%
|C. T. Wilson
|Democratic
|2,358
|4,687
|NR
|7,045
|25.67%
Judge of the Circuit Court
Circuit 7
Republican Ballots – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Monise Alexis Brown
|293
|954
|NR
|1,247
|32.18%
|Adrienne Davis
|177
|632
|NR
|809
|20.88%
|Sarah Freeman Proctor
|443
|1,376
|NR
|1,819
|46.94%
Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Monise Alexis Brown
|2,576
|5,695
|NR
|8,271
|66.94%
|Adrienne Davis
|977
|1,768
|NR
|2,745
|22.22%
|Sarah Freeman Proctor
|332
|1,008
|NR
|1,340
|10.84%
County Commissioner President
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Joe Crawford
|Republican
|787
|2,567
|NR
|3,354
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Reuben B. Collins, II
|Democratic
|2,266
|4,606
|NR
|6,872
|54.85%
|Latina “Tina” Wilson
|Democratic
|1,655
|4,001
|NR
|5,656
|45.15%
County Commissioner
District 1
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Paul Genevie
|Republican
|821
|2,583
|NR
|3,404
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Gilbert BJ Bowling
|Democratic
|1,344
|3,180
|NR
|4,524
|36.54%
|Richard E. Cook
|Democratic
|953
|2,300
|NR
|3,253
|26.27%
|Ian Herd
|Democratic
|169
|475
|NR
|644
|5.20%
|Matt Nolan Wills
|Democratic
|1,421
|2,539
|NR
|3,960
|31.98%
District 2
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Alexandra Rak
|Republican
|792
|2,487
|NR
|3,279
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Thomasina “Sina” Coates
|Democratic
|2,664
|6,035
|NR
|8,699
|71.51%
|Ongisa Mckenzie
|Democratic
|513
|1,017
|NR
|1,530
|12.58%
|Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan
|Democratic
|616
|1,319
|NR
|1,935
|15.91%
District 3
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Norris H. Hanes
|Republican
|748
|2,410
|NR
|3,158
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Carlos Childs
|Democratic
|867
|2,145
|NR
|3,012
|24.75%
|Linda Dade
|Democratic
|562
|1,459
|NR
|2,021
|16.61%
|Amanda Stewart
|Democratic
|2,368
|4,767
|NR
|7,135
|58.64%
District 4
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Stacey A. Lehn
|Republican
|780
|2,489
|NR
|3,269
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Ralph E. Patterson, II
|Democratic
|2,071
|4,533
|NR
|6,604
|52.83%
|Bobby Rucci
|Democratic
|1,847
|4,049
|NR
|5,896
|47.17%
State’s Attorney
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Anthony “Tony” Covington
|Democratic
|3,534
|7,843
|NR
|11,377
|100.00%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Henry Thompson
|Republican
|764
|2,433
|NR
|3,197
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Tonya Henderson
|Democratic
|937
|2,580
|NR
|3,517
|29.45%
|Joseph W. Mank
|Democratic
|128
|267
|NR
|395
|3.31%
|Robin C. Rutledge
|Democratic
|824
|1,321
|NR
|2,145
|17.96%
|Lisa E. Yates
|Democratic
|1,865
|4,020
|NR
|5,885
|49.28%
Register of Wills
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Jim Crawford
|Republican
|763
|2,486
|NR
|3,249
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Loraine Davies Hennessy
|Democratic
|2,909
|6,183
|NR
|9,092
|75.84%
|David Quintin Thomas
|Democratic
|854
|2,042
|NR
|2,896
|24.16%
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Darlene M. Breck
|Democratic
|2,467
|5,231
|NR
|7,698
|27.10%
|Reginald Kearney
|Democratic
|1,600
|2,860
|NR
|4,460
|15.70%
|Peter Murphy
|Democratic
|1,689
|3,711
|NR
|5,400
|19.01%
|Donta Varney
|Democratic
|1,259
|2,941
|NR
|4,200
|14.79%
|Russell Yates
|Democratic
|2,170
|4,478
|NR
|6,648
|23.40%
Sheriff
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Troy Berry
|Democratic
|3,254
|6,826
|NR
|10,080
|79.99%
|Derek L. Larsen
|Democratic
|689
|1,832
|NR
|2,521
|20.01%
Republican Central Committee
Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|James Ashburn
|Republican
|654
|1,984
|NR
|2,638
|12.04%
|Marquita Bushrod
|Republican
|487
|1,369
|NR
|1,856
|8.47%
|Jim Crawford
|Republican
|608
|2,019
|NR
|2,627
|11.99%
|Joe Crawford
|Republican
|588
|1,878
|NR
|2,466
|11.26%
|Daniel P. Creighton
|Republican
|508
|1,607
|NR
|2,115
|9.66%
|Brian S. Frayer
|Republican
|468
|1,448
|NR
|1,916
|8.75%
|Zalee Harris
|Republican
|387
|1,130
|NR
|1,517
|6.93%
|Bernadette Smith
|Republican
|579
|1,644
|NR
|2,223
|10.15%
|Michelle M. Talkington
|Republican
|614
|1,794
|NR
|2,408
|10.99%
|Henry Thompson
|Republican
|535
|1,601
|NR
|2,136
|9.75%
Democratic Central Committee
Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 16
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Abena Affum-McAllister (Female)
|Democratic
|1,845
|4,081
|NR
|5,926
|4.82%
|Virginia Benedict (Female)
|Democratic
|1,986
|4,235
|NR
|6,221
|5.07%
|Juwan M. Blocker (Male)
|Democratic
|1,688
|3,967
|NR
|5,655
|4.60%
|Julie Brooks (Female)
|Democratic
|1,506
|3,048
|NR
|4,554
|3.71%
|Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female)
|Democratic
|2,212
|4,890
|NR
|7,102
|5.78%
|Carlos Childs (Male)
|Democratic
|2,155
|4,229
|NR
|6,384
|5.20%
|Melissa Davis (Female)
|Democratic
|1,926
|3,989
|NR
|5,915
|4.82%
|Marie L. Duffield (Female)
|Democratic
|1,295
|3,055
|NR
|4,350
|3.54%
|Jason I. Henry (Male)
|Democratic
|1,694
|3,827
|NR
|5,521
|4.50%
|Edward Holland (Male)
|Democratic
|1,706
|3,863
|NR
|5,569
|4.53%
|Joyce M. Little (Female)
|Democratic
|1,948
|4,252
|NR
|6,200
|5.05%
|Derrick L. Lockhart (Male)
|Democratic
|1,796
|3,988
|NR
|5,784
|4.71%
|Lauretta M. Miles (Female)
|Democratic
|1,732
|3,884
|NR
|5,616
|4.57%
|Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male)
|Democratic
|2,523
|5,294
|NR
|7,817
|6.36%
|Lenny Proctor (Male)
|Democratic
|1,702
|3,676
|NR
|5,378
|4.38%
|Aqsa Siddique (Female)
|Democratic
|1,125
|2,820
|NR
|3,945
|3.21%
|Vontasha R. Simms (Female)
|Democratic
|1,860
|4,083
|NR
|5,943
|4.84%
|Alvin Stewart (Male)
|Democratic
|1,961
|3,887
|NR
|5,848
|4.76%
|Donta Varney (Male)
|Democratic
|1,266
|2,709
|NR
|3,975
|3.24%
|McKayla Wilkes (Female)
|Democratic
|2,333
|5,486
|NR
|7,819
|6.37%
|Russell Yates (Male)
|Democratic
|2,343
|4,957
|NR
|7,300
|5.94%
Board of Education At Large
Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1
(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Michael “Mike” Lukas
|1,633
|4,120
|NR
|5,753
|35.09%
|Shawna Mayon Marks
|778
|1,864
|NR
|2,642
|16.11%
|Letonya Smalls
|820
|2,273
|NR
|3,093
|18.86%
|Bernadette Smith
|928
|2,200
|NR
|3,128
|19.08%
|Chino Walters
|607
|1,174
|NR
|1,781
|10.86%
Board of Education
District 1
Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2
(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Zach Ball
|269
|699
|NR
|968
|13.21%
|Cindy Coulby
|388
|1,095
|NR
|1,483
|20.24%
|David Hancock
|788
|2,090
|NR
|2,878
|39.28%
|Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.
|297
|762
|NR
|1,059
|14.45%
|Samichie Thomas
|332
|607
|NR
|939
|12.82%
District 2
Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Julie Brown
|486
|1,241
|NR
|1,727
|24.49%
|Jason I. Henry
|460
|1,007
|NR
|1,467
|20.81%
|Olivia D. Rollamas
|202
|650
|NR
|852
|12.08%
|Jamila Smith
|427
|971
|NR
|1,398
|19.83%
|Brenda L. Thomas
|476
|1,131
|NR
|1,607
|22.79%
District 3
Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Dottery Butler-Washington
|623
|1,341
|NR
|1,964
|27.35%
|Andre Kinney
|179
|411
|NR
|590
|8.22%
|Nicole M. Kreamer
|616
|1,309
|NR
|1,925
|26.81%
|Bob Poore
|123
|314
|NR
|437
|6.09%
|Deron Eldridge Tross
|412
|786
|NR
|1,198
|16.69%
|Richard Wallace
|354
|712
|NR
|1,066
|14.85%