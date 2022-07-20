LIVE: Charles County Election Results
LIVE: Charles County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Charles County!

Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
DuVal CuberoRepublican2792NR1192.95%
Vanessa Marie HoffmanRepublican51264NR3157.80%
Toni Jarboe-DuleyRepublican41160NR2014.98%
Michael S. LemonRepublican32132NR1644.06%
Chris PalombiRepublican6902,226NR2,91672.18%
Patrick Lucky StevensRepublican39114NR1533.79%
Tannis VillanovaRepublican49123NR1724.26%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steny HoyerDemocratic2,7385,350NR8,08863.72%
Keith WashingtonDemocratic355848NR1,2039.48%
McKayla WilkesDemocratic8682,534NR3,40226.80%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Al LarsenRepublican68235NR30357.06%
Kenneth B. LeeRepublican58170NR22842.94%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rou EtienneDemocratic67170NR23711.77%
Michael A. JacksonDemocratic5711,205NR1,77688.23%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michelle M. TalkingtonRepublican7132,202NR2,915100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Arthur Carr EllisDemocratic2,1624,666NR6,82866.99%
Vontasha R. SimmsDemocratic9932,372NR3,36533.01%

House of Delegates

District 27A

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Kevin M. HarrisDemocratic370802NR1,17257.59%
Susie ProctorDemocratic278585NR86342.41%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
James AshburnRepublican6672,122NR2,78938.83%
Marquita BushrodRepublican5641,730NR2,29431.94%
Tyrone R. HallRepublican5201,579NR2,09929.23%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Buddy Bowling, Jr.Democratic8392,041NR2,88010.50%
Debra DavisDemocratic2,1274,426NR6,55323.88%
Edward HollandDemocratic7131,492NR2,2058.04%
Edith J. PattersonDemocratic2,2504,623NR6,87325.05%
Cornell T. PoseyDemocratic5101,374NR1,8846.87%
C. T. WilsonDemocratic2,3584,687NR7,04525.67%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Monise Alexis Brown293954NR1,24732.18%
Adrienne Davis177632NR80920.88%
Sarah Freeman Proctor4431,376NR1,81946.94%

Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Monise Alexis Brown2,5765,695NR8,27166.94%
Adrienne Davis9771,768NR2,74522.22%
Sarah Freeman Proctor3321,008NR1,34010.84%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Joe CrawfordRepublican7872,567NR3,354100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Reuben B. Collins, IIDemocratic2,2664,606NR6,87254.85%
Latina “Tina” WilsonDemocratic1,6554,001NR5,65645.15%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Paul GenevieRepublican8212,583NR3,404100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Gilbert BJ BowlingDemocratic1,3443,180NR4,52436.54%
Richard E. CookDemocratic9532,300NR3,25326.27%
Ian HerdDemocratic169475NR6445.20%
Matt Nolan WillsDemocratic1,4212,539NR3,96031.98%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Alexandra RakRepublican7922,487NR3,279100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Thomasina “Sina” CoatesDemocratic2,6646,035NR8,69971.51%
Ongisa MckenzieDemocratic5131,017NR1,53012.58%
Emmanuel “Manny” OgungbesanDemocratic6161,319NR1,93515.91%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Norris H. HanesRepublican7482,410NR3,158100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Carlos ChildsDemocratic8672,145NR3,01224.75%
Linda DadeDemocratic5621,459NR2,02116.61%
Amanda StewartDemocratic2,3684,767NR7,13558.64%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Stacey A. LehnRepublican7802,489NR3,269100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Ralph E. Patterson, IIDemocratic2,0714,533NR6,60452.83%
Bobby RucciDemocratic1,8474,049NR5,89647.17%

State’s Attorney

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Anthony “Tony” CovingtonDemocratic3,5347,843NR11,377100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Henry ThompsonRepublican7642,433NR3,197100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Tonya HendersonDemocratic9372,580NR3,51729.45%
Joseph W. MankDemocratic128267NR3953.31%
Robin C. RutledgeDemocratic8241,321NR2,14517.96%
Lisa E. YatesDemocratic1,8654,020NR5,88549.28%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jim CrawfordRepublican7632,486NR3,249100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Loraine Davies HennessyDemocratic2,9096,183NR9,09275.84%
David Quintin ThomasDemocratic8542,042NR2,89624.16%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Darlene M. BreckDemocratic2,4675,231NR7,69827.10%
Reginald KearneyDemocratic1,6002,860NR4,46015.70%
Peter MurphyDemocratic1,6893,711NR5,40019.01%
Donta VarneyDemocratic1,2592,941NR4,20014.79%
Russell YatesDemocratic2,1704,478NR6,64823.40%

Sheriff

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Troy BerryDemocratic3,2546,826NR10,08079.99%
Derek L. LarsenDemocratic6891,832NR2,52120.01%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
James AshburnRepublican6541,984NR2,63812.04%
Marquita BushrodRepublican4871,369NR1,8568.47%
Jim CrawfordRepublican6082,019NR2,62711.99%
Joe CrawfordRepublican5881,878NR2,46611.26%
Daniel P. CreightonRepublican5081,607NR2,1159.66%
Brian S. FrayerRepublican4681,448NR1,9168.75%
Zalee HarrisRepublican3871,130NR1,5176.93%
Bernadette SmithRepublican5791,644NR2,22310.15%
Michelle M. TalkingtonRepublican6141,794NR2,40810.99%
Henry ThompsonRepublican5351,601NR2,1369.75%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 16

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Abena Affum-McAllister (Female)Democratic1,8454,081NR5,9264.82%
Virginia Benedict (Female)Democratic1,9864,235NR6,2215.07%
Juwan M. Blocker (Male)Democratic1,6883,967NR5,6554.60%
Julie Brooks (Female)Democratic1,5063,048NR4,5543.71%
Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female)Democratic2,2124,890NR7,1025.78%
Carlos Childs (Male)Democratic2,1554,229NR6,3845.20%
Melissa Davis (Female)Democratic1,9263,989NR5,9154.82%
Marie L. Duffield (Female)Democratic1,2953,055NR4,3503.54%
Jason I. Henry (Male)Democratic1,6943,827NR5,5214.50%
Edward Holland (Male)Democratic1,7063,863NR5,5694.53%
Joyce M. Little (Female)Democratic1,9484,252NR6,2005.05%
Derrick L. Lockhart (Male)Democratic1,7963,988NR5,7844.71%
Lauretta M. Miles (Female)Democratic1,7323,884NR5,6164.57%
Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male)Democratic2,5235,294NR7,8176.36%
Lenny Proctor (Male)Democratic1,7023,676NR5,3784.38%
Aqsa Siddique (Female)Democratic1,1252,820NR3,9453.21%
Vontasha R. Simms (Female)Democratic1,8604,083NR5,9434.84%
Alvin Stewart (Male)Democratic1,9613,887NR5,8484.76%
Donta Varney (Male)Democratic1,2662,709NR3,9753.24%
McKayla Wilkes (Female)Democratic2,3335,486NR7,8196.37%
Russell Yates (Male)Democratic2,3434,957NR7,3005.94%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael “Mike” Lukas1,6334,120NR5,75335.09%
Shawna Mayon Marks7781,864NR2,64216.11%
Letonya Smalls8202,273NR3,09318.86%
Bernadette Smith9282,200NR3,12819.08%
Chino Walters6071,174NR1,78110.86%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Zach Ball269699NR96813.21%
Cindy Coulby3881,095NR1,48320.24%
David Hancock7882,090NR2,87839.28%
Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.297762NR1,05914.45%
Samichie Thomas332607NR93912.82%

District 2

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Julie Brown4861,241NR1,72724.49%
Jason I. Henry4601,007NR1,46720.81%
Olivia D. Rollamas202650NR85212.08%
Jamila Smith427971NR1,39819.83%
Brenda L. Thomas4761,131NR1,60722.79%

District 3

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dottery Butler-Washington6231,341NR1,96427.35%
Andre Kinney179411NR5908.22%
Nicole M. Kreamer6161,309NR1,92526.81%
Bob Poore123314NR4376.09%
Deron Eldridge Tross412786NR1,19816.69%
Richard Wallace354712NR1,06614.85%

