Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!

Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Randy Guy Republican 1,110 NR NR 1,110 36.99% William BJ Hall, III Republican 477 NR NR 477 15.89% Thomas F. McKay Republican 810 NR NR 810 26.99% Rita Weaver Republican 604 NR NR 604 20.13%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Natalie Weech Democratic 944 NR NR 944 100.00%

Sheriff

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Todd L. Fleenor Republican 335 NR NR 335 11.01% Steve A. Hall Republican 2,210 NR NR 2,210 72.63% John O’Connor Republican 498 NR NR 498 16.37%

State’s Attorney

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Richard D. Fritz Republican 877 NR NR 877 28.47% Jaymi Sterling Republican 2,203 NR NR 2,203 71.53%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Roy Alvey Republican 1,166 NR NR 1,166 41.23% Eric Scott Colvin Republican 1,662 NR NR 1,662 58.77%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Sheila A. Milburn Democratic 982 NR NR 982 100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Marcus A. Drake Republican 910 NR NR 910 32.52% Michael L. Hewitt Republican 1,888 NR NR 1,888 67.48%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Brandon E. Russell Democratic 955 NR NR 955 100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mike Alderson, Jr. Republican 1,615 NR NR 1,615 58.05% Dawn Murphy Republican 428 NR NR 428 15.38% Elizabeth O’Connor Republican 739 NR NR 739 26.56%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Scott R. Ostrow Republican 1,544 NR NR 1,544 59.20% Dawn Zimmerman Republican 1,064 NR NR 1,064 40.80%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steve W. Tuttle Democratic 933 NR NR 933 100.00%

House of Delegates

District 29A

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Matt Morgan Republican 1,369 NR NR 1,369 100.00%

District 29B

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Deb Rey Republican 518 NR NR 518 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Brian Crosby Democratic 359 NR NR 359 80.13% Valarie Alisha Dove-Swaringer Democratic 89 NR NR 89 19.87%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy E. Gowen Republican 237 NR NR 237 30.46% Todd B. Morgan Republican 541 NR NR 541 69.54%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1