Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!
Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.
(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)
County Commissioner President
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Randy Guy
|Republican
|1,110
|NR
|NR
|1,110
|36.99%
|William BJ Hall, III
|Republican
|477
|NR
|NR
|477
|15.89%
|Thomas F. McKay
|Republican
|810
|NR
|NR
|810
|26.99%
|Rita Weaver
|Republican
|604
|NR
|NR
|604
|20.13%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Natalie Weech
|Democratic
|944
|NR
|NR
|944
|100.00%
Sheriff
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Todd L. Fleenor
|Republican
|335
|NR
|NR
|335
|11.01%
|Steve A. Hall
|Republican
|2,210
|NR
|NR
|2,210
|72.63%
|John O’Connor
|Republican
|498
|NR
|NR
|498
|16.37%
State’s Attorney
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Richard D. Fritz
|Republican
|877
|NR
|NR
|877
|28.47%
|Jaymi Sterling
|Republican
|2,203
|NR
|NR
|2,203
|71.53%
County Commissioner
District 1
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Roy Alvey
|Republican
|1,166
|NR
|NR
|1,166
|41.23%
|Eric Scott Colvin
|Republican
|1,662
|NR
|NR
|1,662
|58.77%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Sheila A. Milburn
|Democratic
|982
|NR
|NR
|982
|100.00%
District 2
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Marcus A. Drake
|Republican
|910
|NR
|NR
|910
|32.52%
|Michael L. Hewitt
|Republican
|1,888
|NR
|NR
|1,888
|67.48%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Brandon E. Russell
|Democratic
|955
|NR
|NR
|955
|100.00%
District 3
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mike Alderson, Jr.
|Republican
|1,615
|NR
|NR
|1,615
|58.05%
|Dawn Murphy
|Republican
|428
|NR
|NR
|428
|15.38%
|Elizabeth O’Connor
|Republican
|739
|NR
|NR
|739
|26.56%
District 4
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Scott R. Ostrow
|Republican
|1,544
|NR
|NR
|1,544
|59.20%
|Dawn Zimmerman
|Republican
|1,064
|NR
|NR
|1,064
|40.80%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Steve W. Tuttle
|Democratic
|933
|NR
|NR
|933
|100.00%
House of Delegates
District 29A
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Matt Morgan
|Republican
|1,369
|NR
|NR
|1,369
|100.00%
District 29B
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Deb Rey
|Republican
|518
|NR
|NR
|518
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Brian Crosby
|Democratic
|359
|NR
|NR
|359
|80.13%
|Valarie Alisha Dove-Swaringer
|Democratic
|89
|NR
|NR
|89
|19.87%
District 29C
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Timothy E. Gowen
|Republican
|237
|NR
|NR
|237
|30.46%
|Todd B. Morgan
|Republican
|541
|NR
|NR
|541
|69.54%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Bill Bates
|Democratic
|219
|NR
|NR
|219
|100.00%