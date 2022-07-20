St. Mary's County Election Results
Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!

Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Randy GuyRepublican1,110NRNR1,11036.99%
William BJ Hall, IIIRepublican477NRNR47715.89%
Thomas F. McKayRepublican810NRNR81026.99%
Rita WeaverRepublican604NRNR60420.13%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Natalie WeechDemocratic944NRNR944100.00%

Sheriff

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Todd L. FleenorRepublican335NRNR33511.01%
Steve A. HallRepublican2,210NRNR2,21072.63%
John O’ConnorRepublican498NRNR49816.37%

State’s Attorney

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Richard D. FritzRepublican877NRNR87728.47%
Jaymi SterlingRepublican2,203NRNR2,20371.53%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Roy AlveyRepublican1,166NRNR1,16641.23%
Eric Scott ColvinRepublican1,662NRNR1,66258.77%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Sheila A. MilburnDemocratic982NRNR982100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Marcus A. DrakeRepublican910NRNR91032.52%
Michael L. HewittRepublican1,888NRNR1,88867.48%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Brandon E. RussellDemocratic955NRNR955100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mike Alderson, Jr.Republican1,615NRNR1,61558.05%
Dawn MurphyRepublican428NRNR42815.38%
Elizabeth O’ConnorRepublican739NRNR73926.56%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Scott R. OstrowRepublican1,544NRNR1,54459.20%
Dawn ZimmermanRepublican1,064NRNR1,06440.80%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steve W. TuttleDemocratic933NRNR933100.00%

House of Delegates

District 29A

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Matt MorganRepublican1,369NRNR1,369100.00%

District 29B

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Deb ReyRepublican518NRNR518100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Brian CrosbyDemocratic359NRNR35980.13%
Valarie Alisha Dove-SwaringerDemocratic89NRNR8919.87%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy E. GowenRepublican237NRNR23730.46%
Todd B. MorganRepublican541NRNR54169.54%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bill BatesDemocratic219NRNR219100.00%

