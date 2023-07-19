CALIFORNIA, Md. – Attention animal lovers, you can now watch a live 24/7 Kitty Cam courtesy of the St. Marys County Animal Adoption and Resources Center!

This live kitty cam has been up and running since mid-July, offering the public a view into the cuteness and excitement of the community cat room located in the adoption center. Anyone has access to this public kitty cam and can join the live stream anytime and anywhere!

The room is equipped with everything a cat could ever need including ramps, toys, cat castles, and towers, providing these kitties with all of the tools necessary for you to watch these friendly felines climb, jump, nap, and play together!

The St Marys County Animal Adoption and Resources Center is the only center in the county that is required to accept all animals that end up on their doorstep, regardless of the animal’s breed, temperament, background, or circumstances. They not only provide shelter and veterinary care to these animals but take it one step further, constantly hard at work placing these animals into new loving homes.

This new kitty cam is the Adoption center’s way of giving the public a look into the lives and personalities of these animals from the comfort of your own home and helping you fall in love with them the same way that they have.

Check out the 24/7 Kitty Cam today and get a look into the lives of our favorite furry friends!

