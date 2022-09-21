Loaded Firearm and Quantity of Suspected Marijuana Recovered during Traffic Stop

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On September 18 at 4:14 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road after observing a speeding violation.

Upon approaching the car, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana. Investigation revealed several plastic baggies containing 57 grams of suspected marijuana.

A loaded firearm was also safely recovered from the driver’s side area. The driver and sole occupant, Nailah Imani Rogers, 20, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

On September 18, a district court commissioner released Rogers on personal recognizance.

Officer McCuen is continuing the investigation.

