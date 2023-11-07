Local Animals Up For Adoption: Highlighting National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – National Animals Shelters Week is November 5-November 11. The annual week celebration is a way to “honor animal shelters and the dedicated people who work to protect animals in which animal shelters are a vital resource for our communities.”

Listed below are a few animal shelters located in the Southern Maryland area, and some of their furry friends who are up for adoption or in need of foster homes!

Calvert Animal Welfare League in Prince Frederick, MD, is an all-volunteer charitable cat and dog rescue. When the Welfare League was founded in 1992, the organization operated as a network of foster homes until 1995. Fundraising efforts were able to raise enough to purchase the now Calvert Animal Welfare League and Education Center. CAWL is a private organization that does not receive county or state funding, so all funding to operate the facility is made from fundraising and donations. Finnegan is a Shepard mix who is approximately 9 months old.

Finnegan (Credit: Calvert Animal Welfare League)

“Finnegan is somewhat a shy boy. He loves other dogs and to play. He will need a patient owner to help him gain confidence. A home with a friendly dog would be ideal to help Finnegan gain his confidence,” the shelter told The BayNet. To learn more about CAWL and to learn more about Finnegan and friends go to https://www.cawlrescue.org

St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League in Leonardtown, MD, was founded in 1990 with the purpose of furthering the humane treatment of animals in the county. “We have many outreach programs which include offering low cost/no cost spay and neuter programs in partnership with (among others) the Maryland Department of Agriculture, public education for the care of companion animals, and funding care for injured animals through our emergency vet fund” among many other great things. The shelter chose to highlight Dojo, the 5-year-old cat, although they aren’t 100 percent sure of his age.

Dojo (Credit: St. Mary’s Welfare League)

“Dojo is a vocal young man who doesn’t mind being picked up and carried about. Dojo is currently looking for a foster home and would prefer to be the only feline in the house, Come meet this compact chatterbox,” the shelter said. To learn more about Dojo and all the other animals go to http://www.smawl.org

St. Mary’s Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California, MD, is a walk-in and no-appointment-necessary facility that is dedicated to pet adoption and a live release initiative. The facility prides itself in successfully rehoming animals after being in their care through collaboration and coordination with pet rescue groups through social media networks. The shelter chose to highlight Zipadee, this 7-month-old female black mouth cur mix.

Zipadee (Credit: St. Mary’s Animal Adoption and Rescue Center)

“She is 40 pounds and came as a stray so we have little information regarding her background but we have learned a lot about her since she came to the shelter in September. She is a very friendly girl and is full of energy, obedience training would be recommended, she is good with other dogs but would prefer a home with no small children,” the shelter told The BayNet. To learn more about Zipadee and all of the other animals go to https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/AnimalShelter

The Linda L. Kelly Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick, MD. The Shelter is an open-admission facility whose goal is to provide compassionate, humane care and treatment to the shelter population and responsibly rehome animals into the community. The facility is always welcoming volunteers and foster home applicants but if you are unable, they said, “Please consider donating or visiting our wishlist. Your support can help provide funding for day-to-day shelter supplies and improvements and veterinary visits for shelter animals.” To learn how you can help go to https://calvertcountyanimalshelter.com

There are numerous ways to help your local animal shelters whether that be adopting, joining your local shelter on social media, becoming a volunteer, properly taking care of your animals, and donating supplies and money if able. Be sure to thank your local animal shelter workers and check out some of the animals at the facilities, you never know if that special companion is out there waiting for you!

