Local Businesses Earn Hidden Gem Awards Of 2022 On The “Get Real With Chris & Mark” Podcast

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On the last episode of the year, Chris & Mark ‘Get Real’ on hidden gems in Southern Maryland by highlighting their favorite restaurants, bars, and parks.

Chris & Mark gave the following local businesses their hidden gem honorable mention:

Blue Wind Gourmet – Lexington Park, Md.

Bulrushes Cafe – Prince Frederick, Md.

Chief’s – Tall Timbers, Md.

Dream Weaver Cafe – Prince Frederick, Md.

EZ Thai Restaurant – Prince Frederick, Md.

The Honey Baked Ham Company – Waldorf, Md.

Honey Bun Cake Factory – Bryans Road, Md.

Lobby Coffee Bar & Cafe – Huntingtown, Md.

Nick’s of Clinton/Calvert – Waldorf/Prince Frederick, Md.

Pier450 – Ridge, Md.

Sawatdee Thai Seafood – Solomons, Md.

Silver Skewers Restaurant – Waldorf, Md.

Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown, Md.

James Deli & Spirits – Lexington Park, Md.

Teariffic Cafe – California, Md.

The CD Cafe – Solomons, Md.

The Jamaican Grill – California, Md.

Woo’s Kitchen, Korean Grill – California, Md.

Secondly, Chris & Mark mentioned that the following parks should get more attention:

Flag Ponds Nature Park – Lusby, Md.

Point Lookout State Park – Scotland, Md.

Snow Hill Park – Mechanicsville, Md.

Lastly, Chris & Mark spoke on these farms and vineyards:

Forrest Hall Farm & Orchard – Mechanicsville, Md.

Moo’s Corner at Spider Hall Farm – Prince Frederick, Md.

Running Hare Vineyard – Prince Frederick, Md.

Swann Farms – Owings, Md.

“The reason we are doing this is that there are so many cool places, and great food spots, and great things in Southern Maryland that we have talked about from day one,” exclaimed Chris.

Chris & Mark wrapped up the episode by saying thank you and giving one last shout-out to the special guests that have come onto the show.

So far, nine establishments have appeared on the show, bringing food or drinks while also answering Chris & Mark’s tough questions.

Among those special guests were employees and owners of Tobacco Barn Distillery, No Thyme to Cook, The White Rose/Personalized Touch Catering, Sweet Blue Smoke, Antoinette’s Garden, Southern Trail Distillery, Buckets Bar & Grill, Honey Bun Cake Factory, and Simply Southern by Juwana.

