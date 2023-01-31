Local Veteran-Owned Business Promotion Team Receives Team Excellence Award

Front row, from left to right: Darryl Baxter; Sarah Ehman; Terrell Gross; Roslyn Gannis; Jennifer May; Ashley Greely; Grace Fadely; Kevin Schmidt

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented the Team Excellence Award to the Veteran-Owned Business Promotion Team, composed of county staff from Communications & Media Relations and the Department of Economic Development.

The 11-person team highlighted veteran-owned businesses, Operation Greenlight and Veterans Day within Calvert County through online video and social media campaigns.

The campaigns introduced citizens to veteran-owned businesses, promoted online resources to businesses seeking assistance, created a directory of veteran-owned businesses within the county and directed traffic to the county’s website and social media platforms.

The team’s hard work generated over 80,000 impressions online—some of the highest audience numbers Calvert County has ever seen.

Congratulations and best wishes!

Not pictured: John Bennett, Shawn Pyfrom and Kathy MacAdams