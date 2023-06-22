Longtime Barber John Gatton Sr. Announces Retirement After 64 Years

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – After 64 years of barbering, our father, John Gatton Sr has decided that the time has come to retire. He has been a successful barber, following in his father’s footsteps and sharing the passion/family business with both of his children.

Leaving high school early at the age of 16 to pursue the profession of barbering at his father’s insistence, Johnny returned home to complete high school and begin his career. He began his career at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Exchange Barber Shop. He also worked alongside his father at his barber shop in Sandy Bottom before opening the current location of Gatton’s Barber Shop in 1971.

We are proud to celebrate 90 years of business for Gatton’s Barber Shop this year in addition to Johnny’s (Mr. Gatton’s) 64 years behind the chair!!! Although already immersed in the family business, Johnny’s children (John Jr. and Kimberly) look forward to keeping the tradition going for years to come.

Please join us in wishing Johnny/Mr. Gatton well as he turns the clippers off one last time. His “final work day” will be Friday, June 30, 2023. He will be at the shop from 1pm-4pm that afternoon as well as on Saturday, July 1st from 9am-11am.

We invite friends, family and customers to “stop by” between those hours to say hello and wish him well as he turns the page on a new chapter. Please stop in, even if its just a brief “hello”. We know he’d love to see you!

– John Jr. and Kimberly