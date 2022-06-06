Louise Edith (Farrell) Payne, 98, of Compton, MD, passed away on May 22, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 1, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edith Mabel (Bussler) Farrell and the late William Joseph Farrell, Sr. Louise was the loving wife of the late Joseph J. Payne, Jr., whom she married on May 2, 1948, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Compton, MD, and who preceded her in death on January 23, 2014.

She is survived by her siblings Mary Helen Farrell and Arthur Farrell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her siblings Bernard Farrell, Leonard “Tink” Farrell, William “Bill” Farrell, Jr., Hattie Farrell Ryce, and her twin sister, Alice (Farrell) Rice.

Louise was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Margaret Brent High School on May 30, 1942. She worked on the family farm growing up.

The family moved from Morganza, MD to their farm in Compton, MD in 1941. In high school, she and Alice (her twin sister) were very active in sports and were part of the 1941 Margaret Brent High School Softball Team that won the Maryland State Championship. After high school, Louise worked at the Ben Franklin Store in Leonardtown, MD for over 35 years, retiring in 1981.

Louise was a lifelong and active parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She provided support for many parish activities, including making the seasonings and stuffing hams for the bazaars, cleaning the church, rectory, and hall, and supported the church, priests, and staff in many ways. Her stuffed ham won awards at the County Fair. Louise and her husband were also avid gardeners and were known for their quality vegetables they grew, canned, and shared with family and friends each year.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Ryan Pineda officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Farrell, Gary Farrell, Ronnie Farrell, Dale Farrell, Steve Raley, and Billy Rice. Honorary pallbearers will be George Payne and Robert Burch.

Contrubutions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (Newtowne Manor House Restoration), 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

