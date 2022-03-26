OWINGS, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that Lower Marlboro Wharf & Fishing Pier will temporarily close beginning on or around Monday, April 4, for the replacement of boards and railings. Work is expected to be complete on Sunday, April 10, weather permitting.

Access to the kayak launch and fishing pier will be restricted during the closure. Lower Marlboro Wharf & Fishing Pier is located at 3955 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings.

