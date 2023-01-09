WHITE PLAINS, Md. – He enjoys playing a variety of Maryland Lottery games and has won “a little bit” here and there, so when the player from La Plata scored $50,000 on the Nov. 7, 2022 Powerball drawing, he was tickled.

“I’m going to keep on playing,” he said last week after claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “I plan on winning a million dollars!”

In addition to Powerball, the Charles County man enjoys playing Pick 3, 4 and 5, and lately has become interested in scratch-off games.

“I’m going to start playing scratch-offs. A lot of people win on scratch-offs!” he said.

The lucky winner plans to squirrel his Powerball prize away for retirement and possibly a down payment on a house.

He bought his hot $10 ticket at White Plains Wine & Spirits, 4425 Crain Highway in White Plains.