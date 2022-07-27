LUSBY, Md. – On July 26, 2022, at approximately 1:13 a.m., units responded to a reported house fire happening at 50 Nursery Court in Lusby.

Someone nearby the residence discovered the fire when they noticed smoke coming out of the home.

There were no occupants in the home when the fire occurred.

It took a team of approximately 40 firefighters roughly 20 minutes to control the fire. The estimated loss caused by the fire is $100,000, including structure and contents.

The fire’s area of origin is believed to have been located in the interior of the home.

However, the preliminary cause is still under investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

