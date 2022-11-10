Nathan Daniel Field

CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway for the report of a stabbing.

Preliminary investigation determined that Nathan Daniel Field, age 24 of Lusby, arrived at the location and began arguing with the victim.

Field became involved in a physical altercation with the victim and the victim was stabbed in the back. The male victim was flown out for medical treatment in stable condition.

Fields was apprehended by deputies a short time later, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with First-Degree Assault.