One Flown Out After Stabbing In Callaway

CALLAWAY, Md. –  On November 9, 2022 at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Lady Lane. 

Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the back laying on the ground.  The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. Firefighters established the landing zone near the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to a local trauma center. 

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.  

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

