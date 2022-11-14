Travis Benjamin Ridgely

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On November 14, 2022, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 35, of Lusby, MD, was sentenced for the first degree premeditated murder of Selena Noel Persinger.

The sentence, imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee, of the Calvert County Circuit Court, was life imprisonment suspended to 35 years of active incarceration.

Ridgely will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years of his sentence. The sentence cannot be modified without the consent of the State.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend Deputy States Attorney Timothy J. Maher and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for their work on this case.

The plea and sentence was agreed to after extensive consultation with the victim’s family in order to achieve justice for the victim and bring finality to the legal proceedings.

Family members were present in court at Ridgely’s sentencing and provided victim impact testimony to Judge Chandlee.