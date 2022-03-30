Pictured from left to right: MAEVE members Patty Yestramski, Millicent Brown, Jessica Axt, Sandra Golden, Patty Poulemanos, Lisa Schmidt and author Paige Hunt (far right).

DUNKIRK, Md. — The nonprofit MAEVE Northern Calvert hosted a free Community Book Swap on March 26, 2022, at Dunkirk District Park featuring readings by local author Paige Hunt of her newly published book “Bubble Baby.”

Participants dropped off gently books and browsed through a selection of hundreds of free, gently-used donated books that had been collected by MAEVE Northern Calvert. The event offered books for adults and children of all ages, as well as a bookmark craft project for children. MAEVE Northern Calvert donated books left over after the event to local libraries and donation sites throughout northern Calvert County.

Community members browse hundreds of gently-used books for all ages donated for the MAEVE Northern Calvert Community Book Swap on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The book swap was the first public community event for MAEVE Northern Calvert, a nonprofit service organization which formed last year as a “village” for local mothers and to provide service for the community.

“This was our organization’s first public event and it was a resounding success thanks to everyone who donated books and participated,” said MAEVE Northern Calvert President Sandra Golden. “This was part service project and part community event. It was also an opportunity to share more about MAEVE Northern Calvert and what we do. We want to offer a heartfelt thank you to our community. We had an amazing turnout and we hope to make the MAEVE book swap an annual event.”

During the event participants gathered for readings by author Paige Hunt of her newly published book, “Bubble Baby.” They also got a sneak peek at her other book, “My Monster Eating Mommy.”

MAEVE Northern Calvert’s Community Book Swap featured local author Paige Hunt who read her newest book, “Bubble Baby.” The event was Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Dunkirk.

Hunt attended Huntingtown Elementary School, Plum Point Middle School and Huntingtown High School. She studied early childhood education in college and worked with children for years as a paid professional and a volunteer. She recently described her newest book in a post on Humans of Calvert County:

“‘Bubble Baby’ is created to bring a child’s view of the world to life, it is meant to bring a smile to the readers and listeners face and help adults (families) see a world (level of imagination) that they have forgotten. It’s based on real moments and silly comments between my daughter and I. The illustrations are based off of non-staged moments photographed with my daughter, which my friend/old schoolmate Kristen Ritter illustrated, paired with my written short story adding life and a character image of ‘Bubble Baby.’”

Paige Hunt, author of the newly-published book “Bubble Baby” reads her books to guests at MAEVE Northern Calvert’s Community Book Swap Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Dunkirk.

MAEVE Northern Calvert is a non-profit service organization offering a “village” for local mothers and providing service for the community. It organizes events, activities and support for members and their families and engages in service projects and charitable giving to support the community.

MAEVE Northern Calvert is currently accepting new members. For information about the organization and how to join, visit maevenortherncalvert.org.