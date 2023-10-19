Makers Of Old Bay Threaten To Sue Annapolis Company Over Parody Sticker

Credit: Crabcakes & Cannabis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – “So apparently Old Bay doesn’t find us funny and they do not approve of *certain* herbs.”

That’s how Annapolis, Maryland company Crabcakes & Cannabis responded on their Facebook page after receiving threatening letters about a parody sticker they were selling.

The company, which sells a variety of Maryland-themed cannabis clothing and accessories, created a sticker with the words “420 BUD” on it. McCormick and Company, the Hunt Valley, Maryland spice company, the makers of Old Bay, says the sticker violates their trademark.

Jennifer Culpepper is the founder of Crabcakes & Cannabis. She decided they would no longer sell the sticker because they don’t want a lawsuit. But they stand by the fact that no reasonable consumer would confuse their novelty item with a food seasoning product.

“When a large business bullies a small business through costly litigation, it makes standing up for your rights nearly impossible. Regardless, we still love Old Bay. Our parody sticker was intended to pay homage to the Maryland brand, not to tarnish anyone’s reputation.”

While the company is disappointed to discontinue the sticker, it remains committed to its mission of spreading joy and creating community among Maryland cannabis enthusiasts.

