WHITE PLAINS, Md. — We are receiving reports that a man is being flown to a nearby hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his posterior.

At approximately 4:31 p.m. on May 21, first responders were called to the 3600 block of Prince Edward Drive for reports of a shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 20-year-old male patient who had been shot in his buttox, and was still conscious, alert, and breathing.

EMS would assess the patient and quickly determine that they needed to be flown out for additional treatment.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police was called to make the transport at a nearby soccer field.

It is unclear how the patient sustained the gunshot wound at this time. The shooting is currently under investigation by law enforcement.

Those in the area are advised to temporarily shelter in place.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement by calling 301-932-2222.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.