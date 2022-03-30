LA PLATA, Md. — On March 28, at approximately 12:38 p.m., LPPD officers responded to the 200 block of Kent Avenue for the report of a strong-arm robbery.

Investigation revealed the suspect approached and assaulted the victim from behind, forcefully removing the victim’s wallet and cellphone from his clothing. The suspect fled the area. A lookout was broadcast for the involved and a Maryland State trooper in the area observed an individual matching the description of the suspect a short distance away.

The suspect was positively identified by the victim. Subsequent search of the suspect located the victim’s personal belongings. Jermaine Jay Mason, 34-years of age, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.