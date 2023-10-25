Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend

Eric King

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a domestic-related fatal stabbing in Suitland. The suspect is 25-year-old Eric Anthony King of no fixed address. He is charged with fatally stabbing 33-year-old Diamond Abney of Suitland. The suspect and victim were previously in a relationship.

On October 23, 2023, at approximately 11:50 am, officers responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered Abney unresponsive suffering from stab wounds. She died a short time later at a hospital.

After stabbing the victim, King fled the scene. With the assistance of the Prince William County Police Department (VA), he was located and taken into custody without incident at a motel in Dumfries, Virginia, early this morning.

King is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He remains in custody in Prince William County pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0063025.