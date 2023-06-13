Marcus Braxton, Sr.

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man with the murder of his son. The suspect is 44-year-old Marcus Braxton, Sr., of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Melodias Scindian of Suitland.

On June 10, 2023, at approximately 8:30 am, officers responded to a home in the 4400 block of West Summer Road in Suitland for the report of a stabbing. The victim was located near the front door suffering from stab wounds. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed Braxton stabbed his son during a dispute then fled the scene. Approximately four hours later, the suspect was taken into custody by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0034144.