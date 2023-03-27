Keishon Javontae Thompson

LA PLATA, Md. —Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, March 24, 2023, a Charles County jury, after a 5-day trial, and 3 hours of deliberation, convicted Keishon Javontae Thompson, 20, of the First-Degree Murder of J’Shaun Wallace, 19, as well as related weapon charges.

On December 6, 2020, officers responded to the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located victim J’Shaun Wallace with a gunshot wound to the chest. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident.

A review of Wallace’s cell phone, which was found at the scene of the crime, revealed text message exchanges between Thompson and Wallace indicating that the two had previously arranged for Thompson to purchase shoes from Wallace.

On the day of the killing, Wallace and a friend arrived in front of a business located in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive at approximately 8:04 p.m. When Thompson arrived minutes later, he lured Wallace to the back of the building. Surveillance footage captured Wallace handing shoe insoles to Thompson. Shortly thereafter, Thompson is seen on the video producing a handgun from the waistband of his pants. Thompson then shot Wallace once, striking him in the chest. Thompson appeared to make another attempt to shoot Wallace but was unsuccessful.

Wallace’s friend, who remained in his car to wait for Wallace, heard the gunshot, got out of his car, and found Wallace collapsed on the ground. He then called 911. Thompson fled the area before police officers arrived.

During the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was conducted at Thompson’s residence. Clothing was found that was consistent with what the suspect was wearing on the surveillance video. When arrested for this crime, Thompson made admissions of guilt to detectives investigating the incident.

A sentencing date has been set for May 15, 2023.

Guilty

First-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime of Violence

Possession of a Regulated Firearm Being Under 21

Loaded Handgun on Person

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person