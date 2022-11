WALDORF, Md. – On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court.

Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

