LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, March 24, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Keyon Micah Jasey, 21, to 15 years in prison for Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Jasey entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges on February 10, 2023.

On May 13, 2022, the victim reported to officers that he was carjacked at gunpoint. An investigation revealed that the victim was parked in his white 2017 Corolla at the Pinefield Shopping Center in Waldorf when four suspects approached him. One of the suspects, later determined to be Jasey, pointed a handgun at the victim through his open driver’s door window and threatened that he would kill the victim if he did not step out of the vehicle. After the victim was forced out of his vehicle, the four suspects entered and fled the area.

Officers later located and attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Leonardtown Road. However, the suspects continued to flee until they came to a rest on Mt. Claire Place in Waldorf. The suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the officers. Three of the four suspects were apprehended on scene, including co-defendant Marquese Dayequan Milburn. Jasey was initially able to escape. An officer patrolling the area of Pinefield neighborhood observed Jasey matching the description of the suspect who escaped; he was later identified as the escaped suspect involved in the carjacking.

On October 21, 2022, co-defendant Marquese Milburn was sentenced to 13 years, with all but 7 years suspended, in prison for Armed Carjacking. Upon release, Milburn will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

The other two co-defendants involved in the incident are juveniles.

Sentencing

Count 1

Armed Carjacking

15 years in prison

Count 2

Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

15 years in prison, Concurrent to Count 1