ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13pm, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Through investigative means officers were able to determine that the victims were standing outside of the residence when they were shot. The suspects responsible for the shooting fled the area in a vehicle and were not located.

An adult female was suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The female was airlifted to a local trauma center and the male was transported by ground to the same trauma center, both victims were listed as being in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating this shooting.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

Continue to follow for updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com