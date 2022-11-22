EDGEWATER, Md. — On November 21, 2022, just after midnight, officers responded to the 1000 block of Norman Drive in Annapolis for an assault that occurred earlier.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was involved in an altercation with another male at the Los Chaparritos Latin Food, 3029 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater.

The victim indicated that while he was having dinner at the restaurant, he was approached by an unknown Hispanic male, who was approximately 5’-00”, slight build, 30-35 years of age, wearing a tan sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspect approached his table, appeared intoxicated, and acted aggressively toward the victim and his friends.

The victim indicated that he and the suspect exchanged words and agreed to go out into the parking lot and “settle it.”

The victim stated that as he and the suspect were walking out of the business, the suspect stabbed him one time in the abdomen area and then fled. The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410- 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Suspect: Hispanic male, approximately 5-’00”, slight build, 30-35 years old, wearing a tan sweatshirt, blue jeans