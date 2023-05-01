WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 5th anniversary of the homicide of Antonio Lamount Harper, Jr., a 20-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Antonio and his family.

On May 1, 2018 at 10 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Antonio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Antonio was walking towards an apartment when an unknown suspect approached and shot him several times. The suspect then fled.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.