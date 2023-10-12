Mary Bohanan Passed Away After Fight With Cancer

Mary Bohanan (Credit: Historic St. Mary’s City via Facebook)

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s County community is mourning the loss of a beloved member, Mary Katherine Dyson Bohanan, wife of Delegate John Bohanon, who passed away last night, October 11, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Mary was widely known and cherished for her contributions as the Events Manager of Historic St. Mary’s City since 2017, and her radiant personality that brightened the lives of all who knew her.

“Her role as the Events Manager allowed her to showcase her natural leadership skills and her ability to make everyone feel welcome and included. Mary’s smile and gracious demeanor were truly infectious, and it’s clear that she had a heart of gold,” Historic St. Mary’s City stated in a Facebook post.

Mary’s infectious smile and gracious demeanor left a lasting impression on all she encountered.

One remarkable testament to Mary’s unwavering spirit was her response to an unexpected power outage during the Madrigal Dinners.

“She didn’t let the situation get her down and instead, she quickly found a solution to make the evening even more special by setting up candles,” HSMC stated. “Her selfless personality, considerate nature, and empathy towards others are qualities that are hard to find in today’s world.”

Credit: Historic St. Mary’s City via Facebook

“Mary’s positivity, inspiration, and joy were gifts that she shared with everyone around her. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her legacy will continue to live on through the memories that she created with those who were lucky enough to know her. The Historic St. Mary’s City community are with Mary’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Rest in Peace, Mary Katherine Dyson Bohanan, September 28, 1958 – October 11, 2023

